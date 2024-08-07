BSE consolidated net profit declines 40.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 158.33% to Rs 670.64 croreNet profit of BSE declined 40.12% to Rs 265.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 442.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 158.33% to Rs 670.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 259.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales670.64259.61 158 OPM %51.7343.95 -PBDT373.32131.04 185 PBT349.37109.63 219 NP265.05442.66 -40
