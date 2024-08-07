BSE consolidated net profit declines 40.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 158.33% to Rs 670.64 crore

Net profit of BSE declined 40.12% to Rs 265.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 442.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 158.33% to Rs 670.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 259.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.670.64259.6151.7343.95373.32131.04349.37109.63265.05442.66