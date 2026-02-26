KSB jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 81 cr

KSB rallied 7.20% to Rs 770.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 10.81% to Rs 81 crore on 7.93% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 784 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025 over the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Profit before exceptional item and tax climbed 36.43% YoY to Rs 133.7 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2025. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 255 crore during the period, attributed to labour code compliance.

Total expenses increased 4.36% YoY to Rs 670.8 crore in Q3 December 2025. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 348.8 crore (up 2.29% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 91 crore(up 9.9% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from pumps segment jumped 9.08% YoY to Rs 656.9 crore while revenue from valves segment rose 2.64% YoY to Rs 128.5 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025..

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a dividend of Rs 4.40 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up for the year ended 31st December 2025. The record date for payment of dividend is 08 May, 2026.

Additionally, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Rajeev Jayantiprasad Jain as managing director for a further period of 5 years with effect from 01st July, 2026.

KSB is engaged in the business of manufacture of different types of power-driven pumps and industrial valves.

