Shree Ram Twistex IPO ends with 43.66 times subscription

Shree Ram Twistex IPO ends with 43.66 times subscription

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

The offer received bids for 46.28 crore shares as against 1.06 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Shree Ram Twistex received bids for 46,28,41,632 shares as against 1,06,00,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 43.66 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 220.30 times, the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 76.63 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 3.94 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026, and it closed on 25 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 104 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 144 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The offer consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares. At the upper price band of Rs 104, the company intended to raise Rs 110.24 crore.

Shree Ram Twistex will utilize the IPO proceeds to set up a 4.2 MW wind power plant for captive use at an estimated cost of Rs 39 crore. Additionally, Rs 14.89 crore will be allocated towards repayment of certain borrowings, Rs 44 crore for working capital requirements, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Shree Ram Twistex manufactures cotton yarns, including compact ring spun, combed, and carded varieties for knitting, weaving, and value-added yarns like slub and lycra blends. Operating on a B2B model, it supplies domestic textile manufacturers and exporters, with exports contributing 610% of revenue. The Gujarat-based facility has 17 spinning machines and five warehouses with 9,855 MT storage capacity.

For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 7 crore and income from operations of Rs 132.08 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

