L&T Finance Holdings added 1.68% to Rs 172.90 after the company recorded retail disbursements for Q4 FY24 is estimated at approximately Rs 15,030 crore, i.e., a growth of nearly 33% on a YoY basis.

Retail disbursements for Q4 FY23 stood at Rs 11,282 crore.

Rural Business Finance disbursements were at Rs 5,765 crore, Farmer Finance disbursements were at Rs 1,530 crore, Urban Finance disbursements were at Rs 5,980 crore and SME Finance disbursements were at Rs 1,210 crore.

The value of acquired portfolio for Q4 FY24 was Rs 545 crore as against Rs 131 crore in Q4 FY23.

Retail loan book at the end of Q4 FY24 was estimated at Rs 80,010 crore, i.e., a growth of 31% on a YoY basis.

Retailisation of the portfolio was at 94% as at end of Q4 FY24 as against 75% in Q4 FY23.

L&T Finances retail disbursements for FY24 stood at Rs 54,253 crore, i.e., a growth of approximately 29% on an annual basis.

L&T Finance Holdings is a non-banking financial company (NBFC). The company offers rural group loans & micro finance, farm equipment loans, two-wheeler loans, personal loans, home loans & loan against property as well as SME Loans.

The company reported 41.12% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 640.18 crore on 2.58% to rise in total income to Rs 3,581.26 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

