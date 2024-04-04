Avenue Supermarts, Vedanta, KEC International, Vodafone Idea in focus

Avenue Supermarts: Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 stood at Rs 12,393.46 crore as compared to Rs 10,337.12 crore from the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Vedanta: Vedanta Aluminium announced the successful commissioning of the new 1.5 MTPA expansion at its alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Odisha. Vedanta Aluminium is a business of Vedanta.

KEC International: The company has secured new orders of Rs. 816 crores across its various businesses.

Vodafone Idea: The board meeting is proposed to be held on 6 April 2024 for considering issuance of equity / convertible securities on preferential basis to one or more promoter group entities for a sum upto Rs. 2075 crore.

Thomas Cook (India): The company has inaugurated a new branch in Bhuj with a strategic intent to capitalise on the strong and growing demand from Gujarat.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank said that its board has been appointed Arnab Goswami as chief financial officer (CFO) of the Bank vice Mahima Agarwal for a period of 3 years with effect from 3 April 2024.

Brigade Enterprises: The company has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with United Oxygen Company Private Limited to develop a Grade A office space on ITPL Road, Whitefield in East Bengaluru. The project will have a leasable area of 3.0 L sq. ft., and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of around Rs 340 crore.

