US Stocks closed in positive territory

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 43.10 points, or 0.11%, to 39,127.14, registering third straight session of losses. The S&P500 index was up 5.68 points, or 0.11%, to 5,211.49, registering first advance in three sessions. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index increased by 37.01 points, or 0.23%, to 16,277.46.
Total 8 of 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined, with healthcare being bottom performer, down 1.62%, while energy sector being top performer, rising 1.37%.
Treasury yields finished little changed on Wednesday, leaving 10- and 30-year rates at or close to their highest levels since November. The 10-year yield ended at 4.354%, while the 30-year rate finished at 4.509%.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Institute for Supply Management released report on Wednesday showing services PMI dipped to 51.4 in March from 52.6 in February. Notably, the report also showed a substantial slowdown in the pace of price growth in the sector, with the prices index tumbling to 53.4 in March from 58.6 in February.
Also, payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector employment jumped by 184,000 jobs in March after climbing by an upwardly revised 155,000 jobs in February.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Also Read
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content