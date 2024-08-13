Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 136.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 29.46 croreNet profit of Lactose (India) rose 136.46% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.4627.47 7 OPM %18.9413.72 -PBDT4.542.50 82 PBT3.231.31 147 NP2.270.96 136
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content