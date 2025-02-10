Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 49.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.08% to Rs 148.39 croreNet profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 49.13% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 148.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 123.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales148.39123.58 20 OPM %10.209.26 -PBDT7.718.92 -14 PBT3.266.79 -52 NP2.354.62 -49
