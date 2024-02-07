Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lakshmi Finance &amp; Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 279.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 223.42% to Rs 5.11 crore
Net profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation rose 279.59% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 223.42% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.111.58 223 OPM %91.7875.95 -PBDT4.691.19 294 PBT4.641.15 303 NP3.720.98 280
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 7.59% in the December 2023 quarter

NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 43.55% in the December 2023 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 44.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Shri Keshav Cements &amp; Infra standalone net profit rises 185.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Camex reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Voltaire Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals arm commits Rs 6000 cr investment for EV and ESS battery solutions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon