Sales rise 223.42% to Rs 5.11 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation rose 279.59% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 223.42% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.5.111.5891.7875.954.691.194.641.153.720.98