Sales rise 223.42% to Rs 5.11 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation rose 279.59% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 223.42% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.111.58 223 OPM %91.7875.95 -PBDT4.691.19 294 PBT4.641.15 303 NP3.720.98 280
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content