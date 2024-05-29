Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 297.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 42.11 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 73.35% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 194.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 211.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 297.22% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 42.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.42.1144.91194.69211.408.1510.428.7315.013.544.3518.6431.350.742.327.8723.651.430.364.6117.30