Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 297.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 42.11 crore
Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 297.22% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 42.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 73.35% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 194.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 211.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.1144.91 -6 194.69211.40 -8 OPM %8.1510.42 -8.7315.01 - PBDT3.544.35 -19 18.6431.35 -41 PBT0.742.32 -68 7.8723.65 -67 NP1.430.36 297 4.6117.30 -73
First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

