Business Standard
Margo Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore
Net profit of Margo Finance rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.29% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.13 62 0.810.59 37 OPM %52.3846.15 -54.32-59.32 - PBDT0.110.06 83 0.44-0.34 LP PBT0.110.06 83 0.43-0.35 LP NP0.030.01 200 0.24-0.57 LP
First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

