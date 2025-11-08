Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 4.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 62.54 croreNet profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 4.40% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 62.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales62.5460.92 3 OPM %14.3912.87 -PBDT6.836.60 3 PBT4.163.94 6 NP3.323.18 4
