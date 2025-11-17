Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit declines 54.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.65% to Rs 93.67 croreNet profit of Lancer Containers Lines declined 54.19% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 53.65% to Rs 93.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 202.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales93.67202.09 -54 OPM %5.889.41 -PBDT15.9923.80 -33 PBT6.4418.57 -65 NP6.7714.78 -54
