Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.11 55 OPM %11.7618.18 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content