Landmark Cars consolidated net profit declines 86.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.30% to Rs 1091.22 croreNet profit of Landmark Cars declined 86.58% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.30% to Rs 1091.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 863.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.56% to Rs 15.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 4025.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3287.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1091.22863.97 26 4025.503287.89 22 OPM %5.016.19 -5.516.62 - PBDT39.9342.57 -6 160.82173.74 -7 PBT4.3515.44 -72 29.8872.43 -59 NP1.4210.58 -87 15.9356.01 -72
