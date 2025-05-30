Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.30% to Rs 2099.20 croreNet profit of Varroc Engineering declined 63.82% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 2099.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1974.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 88.36% to Rs 61.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 526.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 8154.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7551.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2099.201974.86 6 8154.087551.94 8 OPM %26.0611.19 -9.6710.24 - PBDT511.34187.45 173 639.92651.68 -2 PBT429.91104.95 310 316.60314.86 1 NP20.5756.86 -64 61.23526.02 -88
