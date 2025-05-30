Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sobha consolidated net profit rises 481.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 62.63% to Rs 1240.62 crore

Net profit of Sobha rose 481.22% to Rs 40.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.63% to Rs 1240.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 762.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.81% to Rs 94.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.41% to Rs 4038.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3096.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1240.62762.86 63 4038.693096.95 30 OPM %7.588.14 -7.298.94 - PBDT79.1831.41 152 222.83152.45 46 PBT56.2110.91 415 133.0074.23 79 NP40.867.03 481 94.6949.11 93

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

