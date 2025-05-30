Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BF Investment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

BF Investment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 104.72% to Rs 26.47 crore

Net loss of BF Investment reported to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 250.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 104.72% to Rs 26.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.75% to Rs 222.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 433.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.19% to Rs 62.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.4712.93 105 62.0342.43 46 OPM %-20.6670.77 -88.3985.15 - PBDT-5.47334.23 PL 302.75579.34 -48 PBT-5.58334.10 PL 302.31578.84 -48 NP-3.33250.24 PL 222.29433.74 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Abhishek Infraventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Abhishek Infraventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Barak Valley Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Barak Valley Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sobha consolidated net profit rises 481.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sobha consolidated net profit rises 481.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 365.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 365.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon