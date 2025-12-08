Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Landmark Cars expands BYD showroom in Pune

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Landmark Cars said that it has received an approval from BYD India to open a showroom and a workshop in Pune, Maharashtra.

The showroom and workshop will be established by Watermark Cars, a wholly owned subsidiary of Landmark Cars.

Landmark Cars is BYDs largest retail and service partner in India, currently operating seven dedicated outlets. The upcoming launch of a new showroom and workshop further strengthens this leadership position and also marks the companys entry into Pune, one of Indias promising markets for luxury/premium and electric mobility.

Sanjay Thakker, promoter and chairman, Landmark Cars said, BYD, the global No. 1 brand in New Energy Vehicles, is performing strongly in India's premium EV market, and its models like the ATTO 3, SEALION 7 and eMAX 7 are highly popular amongst customers due to premium features, excellent performance, and advanced safety.

 

With BYD recording an impressive around 80% surge in sales this year thereby becoming one of the leading player in Indias premium EV market, our partnership with it is strategically aligned. Landmark has again demonstrated that it is a partner of choice for its OEM partners. This collaboration also enables Landmark Cars to enter the high-potential Pune market, which has significant potential in the premium and luxury vehicles segment.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA, and MG Motors. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales climbed 33.5% to Rs 1,210.92 crore in Q2 FY26.

The counter rose 0.40% to Rs 521.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

