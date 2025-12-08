Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
U.S. Stocks Rise on Inflation Relief as Markets Bet on Fed Rate Cut

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Major U.S. indexes posted weekly gains after PCE data signaled easing inflation, boosting hopes for a Fed rate cut. Tech and airline stocks led advances while treasuries slipped and yields climbed to 4.13%.

The Dow rose 104.05 points (0.2%) to 47,954.99, the Nasdaq climbed 72.99 point (0.3%) to 23,578.13 and the S&P 500 increased 13.28 points (0.2%) to 6,870.40.

U.S. stocks posted modest gains for the week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up 0.9%, the Dow climbing 0.5%, and the S&P 500 rising 0.3%. The strength followed inflation data that largely met expectations, as the Commerce Department reported the PCE price index rose 0.3% in September, matching Augusts increase, while the annual rate moved up slightly to 2.8%.

 

Excluding food and energy, core PCE rose 0.2% for the month, with the annual rate easing to 2.8% from 2.9%, signaling a mild slowdown in inflation. The data boosted optimism about interest rate cuts ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, where markets widely expect a quarter-point reduction, with CMEs FedWatch Tool showing an 87.2% probability of a rate cut.

Computer hardware stocks extended the strong upward move, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index climbing by 1.7%. Airline stocks was significantly strong, as reflected by the 1.5% gain posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Networking, semiconductor and software stocks too saw notable strength while steel stocks significantly moved to the downside.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.1% while South Korea's Kospi surged by 1.8%. The major European markets also turned mixed while the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6%, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5%.

In the bond market, treasuries extended the downward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 3.1 basis points to 4.13%.

Meesho IPO ends with subscription of 79.03 times

Ashoka Buildcon jumps after securing Rs 447 crore order from BMC

HFCL rises after securing Rs 656 crore export orders for optical fiber cables

RailTel Corp bags Rs 14-cr MEA contract for AI-enabled laptops

Whirlpool of India Ltd Slips 1.48%

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

