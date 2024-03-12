Landmark Cars to expand MercedesBenz workshop in Mumbai

Commenting on this development Sanjay Thakker, Promoter and Chairman, Landmark Cars said, This is a significant development for Landmark as we build on our solid relationship with MercedesBenz India to further penetrate the service network. This step reflects our commitment to Mercedes-Benz India guiding principles of customer centricity and transformation. This workshop will tap into existing carparc in the vicinity from the inception.

Landmark Cars has received an Expression of Interest from MercedesBenz India for opening a workshop in the Eastern part of Mumbai, Maharashtra. This workshop will be established by the listed company, Landmark Cars.