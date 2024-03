Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

KNR Constructions announced that the Competent Authority has accorded approval vide its letter dated 11 March 2024, for declaration of Appointed Date as 10 February 2024 for the project Development of six lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Marripudi (ch. 285+500) to Somavarappadu (ch. 314+600) of [NH-544G] Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor on HAM Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in the state of Andhra Pradesh (Package 13).