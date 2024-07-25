Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 49.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 1194.91 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Laurus Labs declined 49.66% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 1194.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1181.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1194.911181.7914.3314.11124.52131.1318.4640.5812.5124.85