Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1775.76% to Rs 12.38 croreNet Loss of Tips Films reported to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1775.76% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.380.66 1776 OPM %-54.20-271.21 -PBDT-6.56-1.65 -298 PBT-6.76-1.83 -269 NP-6.76-1.83 -269
