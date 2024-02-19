Sensex (    %)
                        
Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.84%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 407.2, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.84% in last one year as compared to a 24.14% gain in NIFTY and a 57.88% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Laurus Labs Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 407.2, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22152.45. The Sensex is at 72764, up 0.47%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 1.33% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18870.8, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.72 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 409.4, up 2.04% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 22.84% in last one year as compared to a 24.14% gain in NIFTY and a 57.88% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 105.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

