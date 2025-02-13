Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 780.00% to Rs 9.24 croreNet loss of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 780.00% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.241.05 780 OPM %50.2285.71 -PBDT-0.690.67 PL PBT-0.700.66 PL NP-0.700.45 PL
