Bazel International standalone net profit declines 74.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.63% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of Bazel International declined 74.42% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.63% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.761.28 -41 OPM %71.0583.59 -PBDT0.331.06 -69 PBT0.301.05 -71 NP0.220.86 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content