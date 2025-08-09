Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 93.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 315.77 croreNet profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 93.49% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 268.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales315.77268.02 18 OPM %44.3742.93 -PBDT97.0763.78 52 PBT62.8629.21 115 NP38.3319.81 93
