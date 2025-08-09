Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 34.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 34.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 69.74 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 34.38% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.7464.89 7 OPM %10.479.31 -PBDT6.104.74 29 PBT5.514.15 33 NP4.303.20 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

