Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 14.20% to Rs 154.25 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels reported to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 154.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales154.25135.07 14 OPM %29.4329.04 -PBDT41.1838.26 8 PBT23.1424.60 -6 NP13.41-1.90 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

