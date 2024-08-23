Kra Leasing standalone net profit declines 58.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.85% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Kra Leasing declined 58.08% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.85% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.000.7189.0076.060.892.060.882.050.701.67