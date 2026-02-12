Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Sales rise 146.67% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Lesha Industries rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 146.67% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.110.45 147 OPM %-7.21-26.67 -PBDT0.070.06 17 PBT0.070.06 17 NP0.070.05 40

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

