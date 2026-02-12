Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 146.67% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Lesha Industries rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 146.67% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.110.45-7.21-26.670.070.060.070.060.070.05

