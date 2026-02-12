Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J A Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

J A Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Sales decline 6.78% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net loss of J A Finance reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.550.59 -7 OPM %34.5566.10 -PBDT-0.080.32 PL PBT-0.080.32 PL NP-0.060.24 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Emrock Corporation standalone net profit rises 3700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Emrock Corporation standalone net profit rises 3700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Devine Impex standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Devine Impex standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Bervin Investments & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bervin Investments & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today