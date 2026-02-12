J A Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.78% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net loss of J A Finance reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.550.5934.5566.10-0.080.32-0.080.32-0.060.24

