Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.090.1644.4468.750.070.120.070.120.050.09

