Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 75.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 180.92 crore

Net profit of Liberty Shoes declined 75.11% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 180.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.180.92160.107.328.389.4610.501.173.610.592.37

