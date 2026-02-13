Friday, February 13, 2026 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 140.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 28.03% to Rs 36.77 crore

Net profit of Lactose (India) rose 140.91% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.03% to Rs 36.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales36.7728.72 28 OPM %8.3510.34 -PBDT2.311.89 22 PBT0.880.54 63 NP0.530.22 141

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

