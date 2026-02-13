Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 140.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.03% to Rs 36.77 crore

Net profit of Lactose (India) rose 140.91% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.03% to Rs 36.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.36.7728.728.3510.342.311.890.880.540.530.22

