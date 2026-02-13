Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.19% to Rs 275.00 crore

Net Loss of Sanghi Industries reported to Rs 115.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 96.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.19% to Rs 275.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 258.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.275.00258.968.3111.70-20.13-23.71-115.39-60.22-115.39-96.96

