Tata Power's step-down subsidiary commissions battery energy storage project in Chhattisgarh

Tata Power Company said that Tata Power Solar Systems has successfully commissioned the country's largest solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) project at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh..

The power storage system comprises of a 100 MW solar PV project coupled with 120 MWh utility scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Tata Power Solar Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, which is a a subsidiary of the Tata Power Company.

Tata Power Solar Systems had bagged this Rs 945 crore project on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in December 2021. The order scope included engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the projects.

The project would generate an estimated estimated 243.53 million units of energy annually and reduce carbon footprint of 4.87 million tonnes of carbon-di-oxide in 25 years. The project had deployed bifacial mono crystalline technology for the 2,39,685 modules that were used therein.

Deepesh Nanda, CEO and managing director, Tata Power Renewable Energy, said: "The successful commissioning of the largest solar and battery storage project for SECI, reflects the technical expertise and project execution skills of Tata Power Solar. This will ensure round-the-clock green energy and accelerate the renewable energy transition through innovative solutions."

Tata Power, a member of the Tata Group, possesses a diverse portfolio comprising 14,453 MW across the power value chain, inclusive of renewable and conventional energy generation, transmission & distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar cells and module manufacturing.

The company had reported a 2.28% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,076.12 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 1052.14 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 3.69% to Rs 14,651 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 14,129.12 crore in Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 3.28% to currently trade at Rs 399.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News