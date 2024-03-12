Sensex (    %)
                             
Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 0.23%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3613.2, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.58% in last one year as compared to a 30.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.86% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.
Divis Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3613.2, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 22380.15. The Sensex is at 73775.86, up 0.37%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 2.36% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19202.05, down 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.58 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3625.7, up 0.05% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 30.58% in last one year as compared to a 30.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.86% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 70.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

