Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 0.23%, up for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3613.2, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 22380.15. The Sensex is at 73775.86, up 0.37%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 2.36% in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3625.7, up 0.05% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 30.58% in last one year as compared to a 30.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.86% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 70.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

