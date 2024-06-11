LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 0.73%, up for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 679.35, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.46% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 14.25% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 679.35, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has added around 8.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22154.85, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 682.45, up 1.12% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up 83.46% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 14.25% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 7.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

