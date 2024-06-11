Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.38%, gains for five straight sessions

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 449.7, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.53% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 67.95% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 449.7, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 9.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40510.05, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 158.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 451.25, up 0.43% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 103.53% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 67.95% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 64.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

