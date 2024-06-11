Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 0.78%, gains for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 318.25, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.6% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 67.95% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 318.25, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 3.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40510.05, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 247.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 318.5, up 0.62% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 75.6% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 67.95% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 19.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

