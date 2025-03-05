Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 3.46%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 520.6, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 9.96% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 520.6, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has dropped around 9.65% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23028.45, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 524.2, up 3.59% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 18.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 9.96% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

