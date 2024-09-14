Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LIC pares stake in Aurobindo Pharma

LIC pares stake in Aurobindo Pharma

Image

Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) disclosed that it has decreased its stake in Aurobindo Pharma from 5.01%to 2.265%.
The life insurer sold ‬‬ 1,61,98,470 shares, or 2.745% equity, at an average cost of Rs 1,187.231 via open market sale during the period from 25 November 2021 to 12 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.
LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country.
Shares of LIC added 0.25% to close at Rs 1,034 while those of Aurobindo Pharma rose 0.47% to end at Rs 1,567.60 on Friday, 13 September 2024.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Omega Closing Ceremony at Paris Olympics 2024 (Pic-File)

Armand Duplantis sets pole vault meet record in Diamond League 2024 Final

Xiaomi

CCI finds Samsung, Xiaomi colluding with Amazon, Flipkart: Report

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

India leads with world's largest food-based safety net programs: MoS Agri

Avinash Sable

Avinash Sable finishes ninth in his maiden Diamond League final

Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: India beat rivals Pakistan 2-1, continue winning run

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon