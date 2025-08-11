Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 18.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.10% to Rs 122.41 croreNet profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 18.92% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 122.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 125.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales122.41125.03 -2 OPM %15.6419.38 -PBDT20.1625.04 -19 PBT18.6523.04 -19 NP13.8417.07 -19
