ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 405.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 133.60% to Rs 122.92 croreNet profit of ASM Technologies rose 405.52% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 133.60% to Rs 122.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales122.9252.62 134 OPM %20.897.30 -PBDT24.294.04 501 PBT21.381.44 1385 NP15.573.08 406
