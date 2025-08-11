Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 24.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.55% to Rs 46.75 croreNet profit of Nova Agritech declined 24.07% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales46.7541.91 12 OPM %11.4714.05 -PBDT4.335.18 -16 PBT3.914.82 -19 NP3.254.28 -24
