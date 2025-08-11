Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 196.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 172.11% to Rs 112.90 croreNet profit of Uday Jewellery Industries rose 196.18% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 172.11% to Rs 112.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales112.9041.49 172 OPM %9.649.42 -PBDT10.573.67 188 PBT10.373.50 196 NP7.762.62 196
