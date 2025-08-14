LKP Finance standalone net profit declines 64.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.75% to Rs 10.80 croreNet profit of LKP Finance declined 64.23% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 46.75% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.8020.28 -47 OPM %85.3795.66 -PBDT9.1918.44 -50 PBT8.3618.43 -55 NP4.7013.14 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content