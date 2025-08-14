Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 3.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 3.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 323.40 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 3.30% to Rs 31.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 323.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 302.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.88% to Rs 102.90 crore in the year ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.50 crore during the previous year ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 1170.30 crore in the year ended June 2025 as against Rs 1099.90 crore during the previous year ended June 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Jun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales323.40302.40 7 1170.301099.90 6 OPM %15.2816.10 -14.7115.57 - PBDT52.9051.30 3 186.20182.20 2 PBT41.3040.00 3 140.20138.60 1 NP31.3030.30 3 102.90110.50 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 89.71% in the June 2025 quarter

National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 89.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Uma Exports consolidated net profit declines 93.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Uma Exports consolidated net profit declines 93.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Secmark Consultancy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Secmark Consultancy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 308.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 308.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 768.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 768.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon